The Limes includes a four bedroom farmhouse, a range of farm buildings and a total arable area extending to 255.9 acres

Farm for sale: 267 acres near Peterborough with £2,375,000 million guide price

This arable farm in Gedney Hill is believed to be on the market for the first time in more than five decades.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:40 am

The rare sale of The Limes includes a four bedroom farmhouse, a range of farm buildings and productive grade one and two farm land which has been run by the outgoing tenants as an arable farm.

Forming part of the sale is a row of traditional buildings that could have alternative future uses (subject to planning permission being granted) and a number of farm buildings, which include a grain store, a workshop, a general purpose building, two stable blocks and an old cart and machinery store. For more details call Savills on 01522 508900.

The Limes

Photo: Andy Giddings/Savills

The Limes

Photo: Andy Giddings/Savills

The Limes

Photo: Andy Giddings/Savills

The Limes

Photo: Andy Giddings/Savills

