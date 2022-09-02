The rare sale of The Limes includes a four bedroom farmhouse, a range of farm buildings and productive grade one and two farm land which has been run by the outgoing tenants as an arable farm.

Forming part of the sale is a row of traditional buildings that could have alternative future uses (subject to planning permission being granted) and a number of farm buildings, which include a grain store, a workshop, a general purpose building, two stable blocks and an old cart and machinery store. For more details call Savills on 01522 508900.