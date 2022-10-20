Take a closer look at £1.1m Peterborough home with private boat mooring and cinema room
Set on an enviable plot in the popular location of Thorpe Meadows, this striking home offers approximately 3,500 square feet of internal living accommodation and is situated on a site of 0.19 acres.
By Sol Buckner
4 minutes ago
With beautiful views of The Marina to the rear, five bedrooms, four en-suites and six reception rooms, this home has plenty on offer. It is on the market with Wilson & Co -The Collection. For more details visit www.thewilsoncollection.co.uk or call 01733 794 343.
See more:£1.2m home for sale: 17th century Grade II listed property near Peterborough steeped in local history
See more:Versatile chalet style home near Peterborough just added to market for offers over £275,000
Page 1 of 3