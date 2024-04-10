A modern, three bedroom home located on a marina on the River Nene at Wansford is on the market with a £935,000 guide price.

Waters Edge was built in 2015 and the property is available with no chain.

It is described by the agent as a “beautifully appointed, detached property” and is set within large, landscaped gardens with a marina-side frontage offering views to the river.

The agent adds the property is part of an “exclusive, gated, development of select houses that wrap around three sides of the marina on the River Nene, with a marina mooring right”.

The front door opens into a wide oak floored entrance hallway which is flanked by the sitting room.

A kitchen suite, fitted in 2022, incorporates NEFF and AEG integrated appliances with double ovens, induction hob and dining island.

There is also a fully fitted, office suite.

At first floor level, there are three double bedrooms and a well-appointed family bathroom.

The principal bedroom offers views over the marina and a well-appointed en suite shower room.

Electric gates allow entry to Waters Edge with a private lane leading to the properties.

Contact Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696. Full details on Rightmove

1 . Waters Edge The property was constructed on Wansford Marina in 2015 Photo: Savills Photo Sales