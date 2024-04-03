A five bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £1,250,000.

Situated in the popular location of Orton Waterville village, the property is close to local amenities and within easy access of the A1.

It comprises reception hall, cloakroom, kitchen/breakfast room, living room, dining room, office, gym, indoor swimming pool and sauna.

The first floor has the master bedroom with dressing area and en suite, four further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The front has electric gated access providing ample parking, leading to an integral double garage with electric roller doors.

The rear garden has a garden office, patio barbecue area and is enclosed by a range of trees.

And the property benefits from having no chain.

To arrange a viewing, call Regal Park Property Co on 01733 560650.

Debdale The property offers an indoor swimming pool