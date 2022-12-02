Nestled within a private road, this self-built home is striking and unique in every sense of the word

A property – which the current owners wanted to resemble mountain lodges and barn conversions – has gone on the market in Peterborough.

The property is a self-build project, with a wrap around garden and views overlooking Hampton nature reserve.

The house, which incorporating masses of sunlight in it’s open plan living areas, was co-designed by architects from self-build company Potton.

Upon arrival homeowners would be greeted by a large driveway with off road parking and a double garage.

When entering the home, there is a large living area with double height ceilings and windows giving the room a real sense of space.

The home itself is decorated in neutral décor throughout and benefits from discreetly fitted solar panels to the roof and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

There is also a 10 year build warranty with self build from 2017.

For more details on the property contact Wilson and Co, The Collection on 01733 794343 or email: [email protected]

