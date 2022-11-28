This new end-terraced property is set out over three floors.

Located near Central Park, the ground floor has an entrance hall, WC and a full length, dual aspect open-plan kitchen, living and dining space.

The first floor includes the main bathroom, two double bedrooms and a study, ideal for those working from home.

On the second floor is bedroom one with oversized skylight windows, luxury dressing area and beautifully designed private ensuite.

The ground floor benefits from luxury flooring and underfloor heating throughout, while the stairs, landing and bedrooms are fitted with premium carpet and ceramic floor tiles to the ensuite and bathroom.

The exceptionally large windows to all floors let in an abundance of natural sunlight. There are two parking spaces to the front of the property with gated access to the garden at the side.

Contact Edward Stuart Estate Agents on 01733 942000 or [email protected]

1. Jamerson Place The lounge Photo: Edward Stuart Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. Jamerson Place The lounge Photo: Edward Stuart Photo Sales

3. Jamerson Place The WC Photo: Edward Stuart Photo Sales

4. Jamerson Place A bedroom Photo: Edward Stuart Photo Sales