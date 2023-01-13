The property has been converted to offer executive style living potential for home working or a business from home.

Located in Deeping St. James, the house offers more than 3,500 sq ft of accommodation.

Through the front door is an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and to the left is a large family living room, carpeted with stone feature fireplace and views from a bay window overlooking the front of the property.

Moving forward through the property to the right, there are three rooms which could be used as double bedrooms, office space or gym. All share a family bathroom with walk in shower and free standing bath.

There is a large playroom downstairs which offers an area for children but can be closed off when entertaining.

To the rear of the property there is an open plan kitchen diner with living area.

The master bedroom offers a walk in wardrobe, en-suite shower room and a feature free standing bath in the bedroom with views of the garden.

Outside there is a double depth, triple garage. This could be adapted to offer office space or even running a business from home.

The driveway has been landscaped with plenty of space for vehicles with electric gates to the entrance of the property. To the rear is a space for families with plenty of lawn area as well as an area the vendors use for a trampoline and shed.

The property is on the market with Hurfords estate agents. Contact 01834 487037. Full details on Zoopla

