The property was built in 1912 for the owner of one of the Fletton brickyards

Located in Church Street, Whittlesey, Hallcroft is a late Edwardian home which was built for Frank Green Lyne, owner of one of the Fletton Brickyards.

Its current owners are only the third occupants since it was built and have maintained and improved the property.

It retains many of its original features such as period fireplaces, deep skirting boards and original doors.

Sat on a prominent plot, the house is surrounded by mature gardens to the front, side and rear which enjoy a high degree of privacy.

There is an extensive lawn area with a pond to the rear of the garden which has a bridge over and a stone folly.

The plot itself is approximately two thirds of an acre with the internal living accommodation almost 2,400sqft including five bedrooms and three reception rooms.

