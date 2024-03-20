With a unique design offering spacious open plan living and beautiful views, this three bedroom house could be yours for a cool £1 million.

Situated on the edge of the popular village of Warmington, the agent says: “this unique and spacious detached house boasts beautiful countryside views and is sat on a generous plot.”

It is close to local amenities including pubs, shops and a highly sought after primary school.

The property briefly comprises large entrance hall area, study/bedroom four, modern kitchen area, utility room, wet room and large open plan living area.

The first floor comprises further open plan living space, family bathroom, three good size bedrooms with jack and jill style en suite to the master.

This floor also has a balcony looking out to the rear garden.

Outside there is a long driveway with parking for several vehicles, outside workshop, outside office/studio and large rear garden with stunning countryside views.