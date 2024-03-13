The property is described as a "fantastic family home in move-in condition"The property is described as a "fantastic family home in move-in condition"
Looking for a house in Peterborough? This fantastic three bedroom family home is priced £280,000

Property offers ‘a harmonious blend of contemporary design and comfortable living’
By Sol Buckner
Published 13th Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT

A three bedroom, detached house has gone on the market in Peterborough priced £280,000.

Located in Stanground South, the agent says: “This immaculate three bedroom home offers a harmonious blend of contemporary design and comfortable living.”

The property offers just under 945 sq ft of living space across two floors.

The agent adds: “This fantastic family home is in a move-in condition.”

It features a modern open-plan kitchen/diner where double doors lead outside to the rear landscaped garden.

The ground floor accommodation also includes a living room, WC & utility room.

From the first floor landing, there is the principal bedroom featuring an en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and the three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, the enclosed rear garden offers a flagged patio immediately behind the house with a lawned garden beyond.

For more information contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

