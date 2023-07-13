Property has been ‘reconfigured and designed with the modern day family in mind’

A 4/5 bedroom home has gone on the market in Peterborough for £1,350,000.

Described by the agent as ‘a rare opportunity to acquire this completely renovated and high specification home,’ it has been ‘reconfigured and designed with the modern day family in mind.’

The entrance hall has wooden flooring, contemporary panelled walls and bespoke coving.

Doors lead to the reception rooms, open plan kitchen/dining room and downstairs WC plus stairs which give access to the first floor.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has been completely renovated.

The kitchen has been fitted with a range bespoke solid wood base and walls units with marble worktops over.

Bi-fold doors give access out to the patio creating a space for entertaining and alfresco dining.

The sitting room is situated to the rear of the property with wood flooring, contemporary panelled walls and bespoke coving. Bi-fold doors give access to the rear garden and patio area.

There are further two reception rooms. The children’s play room overlooks the front of the property and gives access to the gym.

The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and the en suite has been fitted with a four piece suite.

All three of the remaining double bedrooms benefit from an en suite shower room.

All en suite shower rooms have been fitted with a high specification three piece suite including walk-in shower.Outside the property is entered via electric gated access into the large, hardstanding driveway.

The property benefits from an electric vehicle charging point and double garage.

To the rear, there is a substantial garden which has been landscaped and well-maintained. Full details on Right Move.

To arrange a viewing, contact Hurfords Estate Agents on 01834 487655

1 . Westwood Park Road The hallway Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

2 . Westwood Park Road The kitchen and dining area Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

3 . Westwood Park Road The kitchen Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

4 . Westwood Park Road Another view of the kitchen Photo: Hurfords Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4