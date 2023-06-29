News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

£1m house for sale: A six bed luxury family home in secluded Peterborough cul-de-sac

Current owners have made over the home, including converting the loft space into a bedroom suite
By Sol Buckner
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST

A six double-bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough, priced at £1 million.

It is located in a small and secluded, private cul-de-sac, off Thorpe Road, with 14 ‘luxury properties’, constructed in 2015.

The highlight of the ground floor space is the living-kitchen space, with bi-folding doors providing access to the garden.

Upstairs on the first floor, are five double bedrooms (two en-suite) and a separate family bathroom.

The main bedroom suite is across the second floor, with a substantial dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Outside, a block-paved driveway extends to the side of the property.

The driveway leads to the detached double garage that has been subdivided within recent years, the front half being used as a store for garden equipment.

Behind the house is a south facing garden with two separate patio areas, one with a pergola.

There is a garden room with bi-folding doors, a conversion of the rear half of the detached double garage.

For more information call Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824.

See more: House for sale: Well-presented four bed family home near Peterborough with £500,000 guide price

The property offers more than 3,450 sq ft of accommodation on three levels

1. Vawser Crescent

The property offers more than 3,450 sq ft of accommodation on three levels Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner

2. Vawser Crescent

The kitchen/diner Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Another view of the kitchen

3. Vawser Crescent

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

Photo Sales
The lounge

4. Vawser Crescent

The lounge Photo: Frank Modern Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Peterborough