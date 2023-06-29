Current owners have made over the home, including converting the loft space into a bedroom suite

A six double-bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough, priced at £1 million.

It is located in a small and secluded, private cul-de-sac, off Thorpe Road, with 14 ‘luxury properties’, constructed in 2015.

The highlight of the ground floor space is the living-kitchen space, with bi-folding doors providing access to the garden.

Upstairs on the first floor, are five double bedrooms (two en-suite) and a separate family bathroom.

The main bedroom suite is across the second floor, with a substantial dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

Outside, a block-paved driveway extends to the side of the property.

The driveway leads to the detached double garage that has been subdivided within recent years, the front half being used as a store for garden equipment.

Behind the house is a south facing garden with two separate patio areas, one with a pergola.

There is a garden room with bi-folding doors, a conversion of the rear half of the detached double garage.

For more information call Frank Modern Estate Agents on 03330 169824.

