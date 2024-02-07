News you can trust since 1948
£1.29m house for sale: Stunning six bedroom home near Peterborough with heated pool and children's play area

A “unique six bed detached house” with with no forward chain
By Sol Buckner
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:49 GMT

A six bedroom, detached house has gone on the market near Peterborough priced £1,299,995.

Located in Norman Cross, it is described by the agent as “stunning and truly unique” and “a rare find in today’s property market”.

Approaching the property, there is a spacious driveway providing ample parking for multiple vehicles with electric gated access.

The property offers three reception rooms with a large open plan kitchen/family room.

The six bedrooms offer ample space for a growing family or visiting guests, with three of them benefiting from en suite facilities and a further family bathroom.

There is also an annexe that is currently being used as a home gym and office space.

The property also benefits from a low maintenance rear garden with field views, children’s play area, outdoor kitchen and heated swimming pool.

The agent adds: “With the added benefit of no forward chain, this is a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a truly exceptional property.”

For more information, contact Hudson Homes Estate Agents on 01733 788222. More details on Right Move

See more: House for sale: Detached three bedroom home in cul-de-sac near Peterborough with £250-£265,000 guide price

