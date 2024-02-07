A six bedroom, detached house has gone on the market near Peterborough priced £1,299,995.
Located in Norman Cross, it is described by the agent as “stunning and truly unique” and “a rare find in today’s property market”.
Approaching the property, there is a spacious driveway providing ample parking for multiple vehicles with electric gated access.
The property offers three reception rooms with a large open plan kitchen/family room.
The six bedrooms offer ample space for a growing family or visiting guests, with three of them benefiting from en suite facilities and a further family bathroom.
There is also an annexe that is currently being used as a home gym and office space.
The property also benefits from a low maintenance rear garden with field views, children’s play area, outdoor kitchen and heated swimming pool.
The agent adds: “With the added benefit of no forward chain, this is a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a truly exceptional property.”
For more information, contact Hudson Homes Estate Agents on 01733 788222. More details on Right Move
