A three bedroom, detached, home located in the village of Deeping St James has gone on the market with a guide price of £250-£265,000.

The property is situated in a cul-de-sac with playing fields to the rear.

It offers more than 830 sq ft of accommodation on two levels incorporating a ground floor space including a lounge with a bow window, a dining kitchen with French doors onto the rear garden, and a separate utility room.

The modern fitted kitchen/diner includes integrated appliances.

The principal bedroom has built-in wardrobes including mirror-fronted, sliding doors.

A refitted, family bathroom offers a three piece, white suite and shower above the bath.

Externally, the property overlooks playing fields and benefits from a block paved driveway, single garage and an enclosed rear garden.

The rear garden has a lawn, patio, storage shed and a gate providing access to the playing fields behind.

For more details contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824