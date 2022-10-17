Plans to turn old coach house used by Peterborough Playgoers for decades into flats approved
The coach house had been used by The Peterborough Playgoers since the 1940s.
Plans to convert an old coach house and garage block at Burghley Mansions on Broadway have been approved by the city council.
The building has been used since the 1940s by The Peterborough Playgoers amateur dramatics group as a storage facility for all of their props. In June, they were given two months to leave when an application for the conversion was submitted by Burghley Mansions Limited.
The process of moving was described as a “mammoth task” by the group, who have rented garages from Cross Keys to store the props for a short time.
The existing buildings will be converted into four one-bedroom apartments between 43 and 54 square metres.
The application, which described the coach house as “disused" stated: “The proposed conversion of the
coach house ensures that it will be maintained into the future and not allowed to fall into disrepair.
"The proposal makes use of a site that has already been developed. The proposed landscaping will improve the overall appearance of the site and therefore its positive contribution to the conservation area, whilst also ensuring privacy and quality living spaces for future residents.
Also in June, controversial plans for the existing flats at the site were also revealed and residents of the adjoining properties, many of whom were also elderly, were given just two months to leave their homes after new landlords brought the block.