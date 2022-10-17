Peterborough Playgoers shed next to Burghley Mansions containing 70 years of props and memorabilia. Bill Marriott inside.

Plans to convert an old coach house and garage block at Burghley Mansions on Broadway have been approved by the city council.

The coach house at Burghley Mansions that will be converted into flats.

The existing buildings will be converted into four one-bedroom apartments between 43 and 54 square metres.

The application, which described the coach house as “disused" stated: “The proposed conversion of the

coach house ensures that it will be maintained into the future and not allowed to fall into disrepair.

"The proposal makes use of a site that has already been developed. The proposed landscaping will improve the overall appearance of the site and therefore its positive contribution to the conservation area, whilst also ensuring privacy and quality living spaces for future residents.

Peterborough Playgoers' storage shed next to Burghley Mansions containing 70 years of props and memorabilia. Jennie Dighton inside.