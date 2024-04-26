Plans to convert former Peterborough NatWeat into housing refused

The bank closed in 2023.
By Ben Jones
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:20 BST
Plans to convert the former branch of NatWest on Lincoln Road into living accommodation have been refused.

Plans were submitted to turn the ground floor into a one bedroom flat and the first floor offices into a four bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The branch at 210 Lincoln Road closed on July 26 in 2023.

Natwest on Lincoln Road in Peterborough.
Natwest on Lincoln Road in Peterborough.
Closures announced at Lloyds Bank and Natwest branches in Peterborough

The application has been refused by Peterborough City Council, however, over concerns about parking and the safety of road users.

The decision stated: “The proposal would by virtue of its layout cause unacceptable impacts on the safety of surrounding road and pedestrian users as the proposal would not provide adequate facilities within the curtilage of the site for parking and turning of vehicles.

"This could lead to conflicts in movements as vehicles would drive over the public highway and park to the front and side of the property.

"Additionally, it has not been demonstrated that a suitable and safe access to the site can be provided for all users with appropriate widths and visibility splays to the detriment of highway safety.”

