Two more high street banks in Peterborough are set to close in July

Both the Lloyds Bank at Bretton Centre and the New England branch of Natwest, on Lincoln Road, will close in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Banking Group and Natwest announced on Thursday a raft of 81 closures that will affect branches of Lloyds Bank, Natwest Halifax and Bank of Scotland across the country.

Natwest on Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

The city centre branch of Halifax is not among those listed for closure but the Lloyds branch at Rightwell East, Bretton Centre is listed to close on July 17, with the New England Natwest at 210 Lincoln Road following suit on July 26.

The company has cited a falling number of people using the branch among the reasons for both of the closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The counter service at Lloyds in Bretton was removed in November 2018.

Stats used to support the closure also showed that cash machine usage had fallen 20 percent in the last five years for personal customers and that there were 135 customers that used the branch “regularly” over the past year (up to October 2022).

The bank has advised its customers that are available at the Bretton Centre post office as well as online, over the phone and at its nearest branches in Westgate and Stamford- 2.73 and ten miles away respectively.

The Natwest, which does retain a counter service has said that transactions reduced by 73 percent between January 2019 and 2022, with just two personal customers using the branch on a regular basis on 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad