Plans for the parcel of land in Newborough have now been refused twice.

Fresh plans to build eight new homes on vacant land in Newborough have been rejected.

Seagate Homes had applied for permission to redevelop land in the residential area of Gericia on Soke Road with eight affordable homes, each with three bedrooms.

The homes also had a section 106 provision which stated that they had to be sold to qualifying purchasers at 80% of open market value.

The site on Soke Road, Newborough.

In January, the developers were refused permission for four four bedroom homes on the land as planning officers were concerned regarding noise- due to its proximity to Peterborough Tyre and Battery Shop as well as the fact that the development was outside of the defined village envelope.

On this occasion, the development was rejected due to its character.

The decision notice stated: “The proposal by virtue of its scale, design and location would result in adverse harm to the appearance of the site and the edge of the settlement, with the cumulative impact of eight dwellings in this location resulting in unnecessary urbanising and enclosing of this location.

The site plan.

"The proposal is unsympathetic to the local character and surrounding landscape setting, as well as failing to add to the overall quality of the area.”

Further concerns were raised about the fact that insufficient information had been provided as the negative impacts on the countryside resulting from the development and on the possible flood risks.