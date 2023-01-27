Plans for four new homes on vacant land in Newborough have been rejected.

In November, Seagate Homes submitted a planning application for four four-bedroom homes on grassland in the residential area of Gericia on Soke Road.

The application stated: ““The scheme would be of a high-quality design creating four two-storey dwellings.

The proposed location for the houses along Soke Road in Newborough.

"The proposal addresses identified local and national housing requirements and would help support the services and facilities provided within the local area.”

Newborough Parish Council were among those to object to the proposals, however, citing concerns about the narrow and poor condition of the single-track road leading to the site.

The council also requested that street lights and a footpath be conditions to granting permission and as well as raised further concerns about the impact the new houses would have on local infrastructure in the area, such as the sewage system.

Planning officers made the decision to reject the application for several reasons, with the first listed being that the proposed site sits outside of the defined village envelope for Newborough.

They also expressed concerns that no other areas, at lower risk of flooding were evaluated and that the properties would suffer from adverse noise levels due to the fact they would be located next to Peterborough Tyre and Battery Shop.

The decision notice stated: “By virtue of the site's proximity to the adjacent commercial premises , there are substantial concerns of unacceptable residential amenity impacts to the future occupiers. The proposal fails to adequately demonstrate that acceptable noise levels can be achieved, both externally and internally at day and night.”

