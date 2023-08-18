Plans for former Road Haulage Association offices in Bretton, Peterborough to become flats approved
Plans to convert the former offices of the Road Haulage Association in Peterborough into flats have been given prior approval consent.
A change of use application had been submitted by Silverwood Property Holdings Limited to turn Roadway House on Bretton Way into 21 one-bedroom self-contained apartments.
The application was only for prior approval for such as scheme at this stage but drawings indicate that 13 flats- with an area of between 38 and 46 square metres have been planned on the ground floor with a further eight on the first floor between 38 and 44 square metres.
There is already a large car park at the site and a cycle storage facility would be added to the rear.
Work on the proposal must now be completed within a period of three years.
The application be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/00886/PRIOR.