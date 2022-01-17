Plans for flats in Cowgate in Peterborough resubmitted

4-6 Cowgate.

Over the past year, a number of applications have been submitted to convert the redundant floor the existing City&County estate agents offices at 4-6 Cowgate.

The offices have remained unused for some time and have been listed for rental since August 2018.

The proposals have had to be amended most recently to add additional windows and rooflights to comply with regulations regarding how much natural light can get inside the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now provisions for five roof lights and 30 points of entry for light into the building.

These will serve six flats arranged over two floors, with one two-bedroom unit and five one-bedroom units.

Plans were twice rejected in 2020 due to concerns about “adverse noise impacts.” They were then resubmitted in August 2021 but were later withdrawn by applicants Graham Handley Architects.

The plans were then resubmitted alongside a new noise assessment survey, which evaluated noise from nearby businesses Prezzo, The Pizza Parlour, Subway as well as the taxi rank and the general night-time economy.

It concluded the acoustically upgraded glazing in the worst effected rooms could be used to overcome the problems.

The application states: “The development is an opportunity for providing a net increase in housing within the core city policy area of Peterborough and the re-use of otherwise redundant office accommodation.”