Fresh plans for Cowgate flats in Peterborough finally seek to address noise concerns

4-6 Cowgate.

The plans are the latest to be submitted to try and convert office space above Century 21 and City & County, at 4-6 Cowgate, into six residential units.

Plans were twice rejected last year due to concerns about “adverse noise impacts.” They were then resubmitted in August 2021 but were later withdrawn by applicants Graham Handley Architects.

The plans have now been submitted once again alongside a new noise assessment survey, carried out by Cass Allen Associates, which evaluates noise from nearby businesses Prezzo, The Pizza Parlour, Subway as well as the taxi rank and the general night-time economy. The conclusion drawn is that with acoustically upgraded glazing, all issues related to noise can be overcome.

The report states: “This report demonstrates that appropriate internal noise levels can be achieved for the ‘worst-case’ habitable room respective to each noise source subject to the adoption of acoustically upgraded glazing where relevant.

“It therefore follows that any other rooms further from or acoustically

screened from the specific noise source can also achieve appropriate internal noise levels with the same or lower level of acoustic mitigation.

“In summary of the above it is our view that there are no noise related reasons why planning permission should not be granted in this instance.”

The application proposes that ground floor units remain as office space and retain use of the parking space but for a new cycle rack, with space for six bikes, to be constructed as part of a new secure bin and cycle store.