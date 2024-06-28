Plans for five new homes from barn conversion in Peterborough village approved
Plans to convert a barn at Butchers Farm in Thorney into five new homes have been approved.
The barn, located at the farm on Wisbech Road, was the subject of an application to create four smaller homes and one larger one within its floor areas of around 100 and 465 square metres respectively.
Three of the homes were planned to have three bedrooms and two with two bedrooms. Each unit will also have a shared living, kitchen and dining area.
Plans were first refused in April but were resubmitted in May.
They were refused due to “insufficient information to evidence there would be no transport and highway impacts of the development.”
The resubmitted plans made provision for a new improved access to allow two vehicles to pass at the entrance to keep the main road clear at all times.
The site plan also showed the 12 parking spaces required for the development along with turning all served from the existing access road and hardstanding adjacent to the building.
The application has now been given prior planning approval.