Peterborough house for sale: £250,000, three storeys, enclosed rear garden and two parking spaces
Located in Cardea, this modern semi-detached home is built over three storeys.
By Sol Buckner
4 minutes ago
The property comprises entrance hall, living room, downstairs cloakroom and kitchen/diner. The first floor has the bathroom and two bedrooms.The second floor has the master bedroom with en-suite. Outside there are two parking spaces and an enclosed rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn. It is on the market for £250,000. Call Edward Stuart Estate Agents for details on 01733 942000.
