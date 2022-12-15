A versatile home set in a private drive in Hampton Water with no onward chain

Located in a private drive of just six homes, this five bedroom house is for sale with no onward chain

Overlooking Beeby's Lake, with uninterrupted views, it offers approximately 1776sq ft of internal living space.

Upon entering, the hallway provides access to the lounge, study and kitchen family room.

The lounge sits just to the right and has dual aspect windows. It is front facing and enjoys views of the lake.

The study sits to the front of the home too and also offers lake views. It could also be used as a playroom or an additional dining area.

highlighting the property’s versatility.

The kitchen family room is neutrally decorated with tiled flooring throughout.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, of which, four are double rooms. The master suite includes an en-suite and built in wardrobes.

For more details contact Wilson and Co estate agents on 01733 794343 or email: [email protected]

