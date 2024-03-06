A five bedroom, late Victorian style home has gone on the market in Eye with a guide price of £950,000.

Described by the agent as “an attractive and unlisted period house,” Powder Blue House is set back behind private gates within landscaped gardens of 3.25 acres.

The hallway is flanked by dining and drawing rooms.

The dining room offers an open fireplace. The drawing room is similarly elegant, with Jetmaster fire, and connecting door to a large, under-floor heated Vale conservatory with two sets of French doors the attractive gardens.

A spacious farmhouse family kitchen has plenty of room for informal dining, together with a secondary entrance to the driveway. It is fitted with a solid wood suite under solid oak worktops, incorporating a two door Aga and separate hob and oven, integrated dishwasher and Welsh dresser. There is also an office, cloakroom, pantry and utility.

Adjoining the kitchen and utility, is a 31' sitting room/garden room. It spans the entire width of the house and offers views of the garden through its patio doors.

The first floor landing provides access to the five bedrooms and two bathrooms and is served by two staircases.

The principal bedroom has a large, full suite Jack & Jill en suite bathroom with separate shower.

Double bedroom two, similarly has a fullsuite Jack & Jill en suite bathroom, with separate shower. Bedrooms three, four and five are all doubles.

The gardens and grounds surround the house and extend to 3.25 acres.

The formal gardens are principally to the south and west of the house.

Paddocks lie to the north and east of the house and drive, with access to a secondary drive along the eastern boundary that leads to the brick stable and store range.

To arrange a viewing, call Savills of Stamford on 01780 484696.