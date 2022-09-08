Look inside refurbished three bed home in Peterborough just added to market with £300,000 guide price
Located in Dogsthorpe, the semi-detached property has been finished to a high spec and has an entrance with open plan living to the lounge, dining room and refitted kitchen.
By Sol Buckner
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:53 am
There is a shower room and lobby down stairs. The first floor has three bedrooms and a refitted shower room. Outside the property there is a driveway at the front and rear garden with lodge.
For more information contact Edward Stuart on 01733 942000. Full details on Zoopla.
