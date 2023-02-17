A property in excellent condition within walking distance of the city centre

Set in Broadway Gardens, this five bedroom family home is within walking distance of Peterborough city centre, Central Park and the cathedral.

The spacious entrance hallway gives access to the kitchen and lounge. The kitchen/diner features a breakfast bar, integrated appliances and is finished in neutral tones throughout.

A utility area sits off the kitchen and French doors lead out into the rear garden. There is scope to create a larger kitchen/family area by adjoining the two existing rooms subject to planning.

The lounge can be accessed via the conservatory or the hallway. There is a bay window which offers views of the garden and a featured fireplace and surround.

On the first floor, the landing leads off into the family bathroom and three bedrooms.

All three of these rooms are double rooms, with two being accessed from the same landing as the bathroom and the master suite being accessed from an adjacent landing.

The master suite has views of both the front of the home and the rear garden and offers en-suite with shower cubicle, toilet and hand basin.

On the second floor, there are two further double bedrooms and a further shower room which sits between the two.

Outside, the driveway, which is accessed through a three panel wooden gate, can accommodate several vehicles and there is also a double garage. The rear garden is extensive and surrounded by flowered borders.

For more details, contact Wilson & Co, The Collection on 01733 794343. Full details on Rightmove.

1 . Broadway Gardens The front of the house Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

2 . Broadway Gardens The kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

3 . Broadway Gardens Another view of the kitchen/breakfast room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales

4 . Broadway Gardens The dining room Photo: Lauren Irving Photography Photo Sales