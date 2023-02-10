Family home in village location within walking distance of Ferry Meadows

Located on a prominent plot in Cherry Orton Road, Orton Waterville, Cherry Stones was built in the late 1970s using the original stonework from the old farmhouse.

The kitchen, dining room and lounges can all be accessed from the spacious hallway.

The dining room also sits to the front of the home and has French doors which lead out into the rear garden.

The space could be used for entertaining or as a study.

The living-come-family area is positioned centrally in the home and is a large open space.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, of which, four of these rooms are double. The master has a built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden is enclosed by a stone wall, which is not overlooked.

There is a double garage, which is currently being used as a gym and parking for two vehicles to the rear of the home, accessed by the shared driveway.

The property is on the market with Wilson & Co The Collection. For more details call 01733 793343 or see the full details on Zoopla

