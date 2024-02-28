A four bedroom home located next to a marina in Peterborough has gone on the market priced £875,000.

Described by the agent as “a wonderful home that offers versatile living” at one of the city’s “finest locations,” it is situated to the east of Ferry Meadows Park.

The property is enclosed by an electric sliding gate which leads onto the extensive driveway with ample parking and a double garage which has been converted into a home gym.

The garden wraps around the home and there are a number of mature bushes across the boundaries along with an area laid to lawn.

Views of the marina can be enjoyed from the rear garden, which is peaceful and tranquil.

There are four reception rooms with the formal sitting room situated to the front of the home. It offers plenty of natural light through several dual aspect windows and French doors.

The kitchen sits to the left of the home and leads through to the utility room.

With several integrated appliances and an abundance of units at both base and eye level, it is well-equipped.

The utility area gives access to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, all of which benefit from the addition of air conditioning.

All rooms are laid with new carpets with two offering built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom sits to the rear of the home and offers a contemporary en suite and a balcony overlooking the marina.

There is no onward chain and the home is one of a few to benefit from the use of the marina, with the owner able to dock a boat and take it down to the river.

The agent adds: “This home is presented in outstanding condition throughout and offers someone the chance to experience waterside living at its finest.”

For more details contact Wilson & Co on 01733 893520.

