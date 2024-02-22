News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Spacious five bedroom home in exclusive development near Peterborough priced £950,000

Property offers approximately 3,300 sq ft of accommodation
By Sol Buckner
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 08:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 08:46 GMT

A five bedroom house has gone on the market near Peterborough priced £950,000.

Located in the village of Helpston, the property offers accommodation totalling approximately 3,300 sq ft.

The agent describes it and being set in an “exclusive stone development” and “exceptionally well-presented with high quality fittings throughout and flexible living space.”

It includes a study, games room, a high quality kitchen installed in 2021 and all bedrooms have air conditioning.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor and a bathroom

The principal bedroom has an en suite and a Juliet balcony to the rear providing views over the open countryside beyond.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor and bathroom.

To arrange a viewing, contact Sharman Quinney estate agents on 01778 343322. Full details on Right Move

