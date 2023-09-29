The master bedroom spans the footprint of the home with dual aspect windows and a Velux balcony

A three bedroom, semi-detached, town house, on a popular development in Bretton has gone on the market priced £275,000.

Inside the home there is an entrance hallway, good-sized lounge with gas fireplace and a kitchen/diner to the rear.

The kitchen/diner has been fitted with a range of modern base and eye level units, with built-in appliances.

There is also a downstairs WC and storage cupboard and access to the rear garden via patio doors.

The first floor has two good-sized bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Bedroom two offers fitted wardrobes and two windows. The third bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

The family bathroom is a four-piece suite which includes a bath and separate shower unit.

On the top floor, there is the master bedroom and en suite shower room.

The master bedroom spans the footprint of the home, with dual aspect windows and a Velux balcony.

Outside is the courtyard garden which offers a variety of different shrubs and trees.

There is also a double garage attached to the house, together with a parking space in the shared driveway.

For more information contact Wilson & Co on 01733 893520.

