Property offers views across to the River Nene and Peterborough Cathedral

A two bedroom, apartment next to the River Nene has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £240-£250,000.

Built in 2019, it is described by the agent as being in a “much sought-after riverside development of similar style luxury apartments.”

The agent goes on to say the apartment is “situated in the fashionable Fletton Quays area enjoying pleasant views from the balcony of the River Nene.”

An open-plan living/kitchen space offers wooden flooring and the kitchen has wall and base units with fully integrated appliances and granite worktops.

The lounge area continues the wooden flooring and gives access to the west-facing balcony via sliding doors.

Views across to the River Nene and Peterborough Cathedral can be enjoyed from the balcony.

The principal bedroom has fitted wardrobes/dressing area, an additional storage cupboard and access to the en suite shower room.

There is a double bedroom two and a separate bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The block is accessed via security intercom to a communal entrance hallway with a staircase and lifts providing access to the flat via the sixth floor landing.

An allocated car parking space is located in secure, undercroft parking.

For more information contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

