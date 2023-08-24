Property offers more than 965 square feet of accommodation

A three bedroom, semi-detached house has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £240,000-£265,000.

Described by the agent as being situated on “a desirable residential estate,” it is located just over 2.5 miles northeast of Peterborough Train Station.

Built in 2007, the house offers more than 965 square feet of accommodation.

The ground floor space includes a modern, fitted, dining kitchen, lounge, WC and separate utility room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, one en suite and a separate family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway leads to a single garage with power and lighting.

There are two separate, enclosed, mature gardens.

For more information call Hurfords estate agents on 03330 169824.

