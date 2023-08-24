News you can trust since 1948
The home is located on a 'desirable' residential estate just over 2.5 miles from Peterborough Train StationThe home is located on a 'desirable' residential estate just over 2.5 miles from Peterborough Train Station
House for sale: Three bed semi on 'desirable' Peterborough estate has £240-£265,000 guide price

Property offers more than 965 square feet of accommodation
By Sol Buckner
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST

A three bedroom, semi-detached house has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £240,000-£265,000.

Described by the agent as being situated on “a desirable residential estate,” it is located just over 2.5 miles northeast of Peterborough Train Station.

Built in 2007, the house offers more than 965 square feet of accommodation.

The ground floor space includes a modern, fitted, dining kitchen, lounge, WC and separate utility room.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, one en suite and a separate family bathroom.

Outside, a driveway leads to a single garage with power and lighting.

There are two separate, enclosed, mature gardens.

For more information call Hurfords estate agents on 03330 169824.

A view of the front of the house

A view of the entrance to the house from the front garden

The living room

Another view of the living room

