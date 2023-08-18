News you can trust since 1948
An aerial view of the property in Lakeview Way (pictured second from bottom of image)An aerial view of the property in Lakeview Way (pictured second from bottom of image)
House for sale: Five bedroom Peterborough home with fabulous lake views has £500,000 guide price

Home includes an extended games room and modern fitted dining kitchen
By Sol Buckner
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

An extended five bedroom home with lake views has gone on the market in Peterborough with a £500,000 guide price.

The house is located in Hampton Hargate and described by the agent as “enjoying fabulous views over Serpentine Lake.”

It has been upgraded within recent years offering more than 2,225 sq ft of accommodation on three levels.

The ground floor layout is described by the agent as “ideally suited to modern family life.”

It includes an extended games room and modern fitted dining kitchen overlooking the rear garden.

In addition, there is a separate lounge, sitting room and study.

Upstairs on the first floor are three bedrooms, one en suite, and a separate family bathroom.

On the second floor are two bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room.

Outside, a block paved driveway leads to an attached single garage with power and lighting.

Immediately behind the house, is an Indian Stone patio leading to a raised timber deck. There is also a garden with lawn and mature borders.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

The front of the property

1. Lakeview Way

The front of the property Photo: Frank Modern

The kitchen and dining room

2. Lakeview Way

The kitchen and dining room Photo: Frank Modern

The games room

3. Lakeview Way

The games room Photo: Frank Modern

The living room

4. Lakeview Way

The living room Photo: Frank Modern

