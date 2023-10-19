News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Three bed semi-detached in popular area of Peterborough with £250-£275,000 guide price

The property is described as a “larger-than-average” three bedroom semi-detached house.
By Sol Buckner
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:10 BST

A three bedroom, semi-detached house in Peterborough has gone on the market with a guide price of £250-£275,000.

The property is described by the agent as being located in the “popular area of Hampton Vale” and being a “larger-than-average” three bedroom semi-detached house.

It offers more than 925 square feet of accommodation on two levels.

The ground floor space features an open-plan kitchen and dining area with integrated appliances and French doors leading out to the rear garden.

There is also a separate lounge, utility room and ground floor WC.

Upstairs, the first floor landing has French doors and Juliette balcony.

The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room and built-in wardrobe and there are two more good-sized bedrooms.

There is a three-piece family bathroom with a shower above the bath.

Outside, a side driveway provides off-road parking and leads to a single garage.

The enclosed rear garden has patio, timber decking and artificial grass.

The house also has convenient access to local amenities.

For more details call Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

The front of the house

1. Coriander Drive

The front of the house Photo: Frank Modern

The kitchen and dining room

2. Coriander Drive

The kitchen and dining room Photo: Frank Modern

The kitchen

3. Coriander Drive

The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

Another view of the kitchen

4. Coriander Drive

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

