House for sale: Beautifully-presented home in exclusive Peterborough development with £450-£475,000 guide price
A four bedroom house on an exclusive development in Peterborough has gone on the market with a guide price of £450-£475,000.
Built in 2017, the house is less than a mile from Peterborough train station.
It has more than 1,530 sq ft of accommodation on three levels offering an open plan layout on the ground floor with a living kitchen space to the rear overlooking the rear garden.
Upstairs on the first floor are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes (one with en suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom with a separate shower.
The top floor consists of the principal bedroom suite, including a bedroom space with a rear-facing dormer window, a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.
Outside is a block paved, side driveway providing off-street parking for two vehicles.
Behind the house is an enclosed, southerly facing garden with separate lawn and patio areas.
The property benefits from the remainder of the 10-year Premier Builders guarantee and has no onward chain.
For more information contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.
