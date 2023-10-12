News you can trust since 1948
Constructed in 2017, the property benefits from the remainder of the 10 year Premier Builders guaranteeConstructed in 2017, the property benefits from the remainder of the 10 year Premier Builders guarantee
House for sale: Beautifully-presented home in exclusive Peterborough development with £450-£475,000 guide price

Property offers more than 1,530 sq ft of accommodation on three levels
By Sol Buckner
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST

A four bedroom house on an exclusive development in Peterborough has gone on the market with a guide price of £450-£475,000.

Built in 2017, the house is less than a mile from Peterborough train station.

It has more than 1,530 sq ft of accommodation on three levels offering an open plan layout on the ground floor with a living kitchen space to the rear overlooking the rear garden.

Upstairs on the first floor are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes (one with en suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

The top floor consists of the principal bedroom suite, including a bedroom space with a rear-facing dormer window, a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Outside is a block paved, side driveway providing off-street parking for two vehicles.

Behind the house is an enclosed, southerly facing garden with separate lawn and patio areas.

The property benefits from the remainder of the 10-year Premier Builders guarantee and has no onward chain.

For more information contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.

A view of the front of the house

1. Marchment Square

A view of the front of the house Photo: Frank Modern

The kitchen

2. Marchment Square

The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

Another view of the kitchen

3. Marchment Square

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

The living room

4. Marchment Square

The living room Photo: Frank Modern

