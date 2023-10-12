Property offers more than 1,530 sq ft of accommodation on three levels

A four bedroom house on an exclusive development in Peterborough has gone on the market with a guide price of £450-£475,000.

Built in 2017, the house is less than a mile from Peterborough train station.

It has more than 1,530 sq ft of accommodation on three levels offering an open plan layout on the ground floor with a living kitchen space to the rear overlooking the rear garden.

Upstairs on the first floor are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes (one with en suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

The top floor consists of the principal bedroom suite, including a bedroom space with a rear-facing dormer window, a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite shower room.

Outside is a block paved, side driveway providing off-street parking for two vehicles.

Behind the house is an enclosed, southerly facing garden with separate lawn and patio areas.

The property benefits from the remainder of the 10-year Premier Builders guarantee and has no onward chain.

For more information contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.

