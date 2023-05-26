Property has been much improved and is “presented in superb condition throughout”

A four bedroom detached home has gone on the market in the village of Turves near Peterborough for offers over £375,000.

Described by the agent as being “presented in superb condition throughout,” there are three reception rooms along with a spacious kitchen/diner which was refitted around three years ago.

The agent states: “It is without doubt the heart of this home and has a superb central island with integrated appliances to include an instant hot water tap.”

It leads into a dining area with views of the rear garden. The utility room sits to the right of the kitchen.

The additional reception room is accessible from here. This was once the integral garage but has been converted into internal living space to allow for either a playroom, study or additional bedroom if needed.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three of which are double rooms, with the fourth bedroom currently being used as a nursery.

Two of these rooms come with en suites and there is a family bathroom. The master suite, which contains a walk in wardrobe, dressing area and en suite, is above the converted garage and forms the final part of the extension. There is underfloor heating in the en suite.

Outside and to the front, the current owner has created a front garden which is fenced off with French doors leading into the lounge.

There is plenty of parking to the front and there is currently planning permission in place for a single storey extension to the front of the home.Air conditioning is available in the kitchen, lounge and all four bedrooms.

For more details, contact Wilson and Co. on 01733 893520. All photos: Lauren Irving Photography

