Property offers more than 875 sq ft of accommodation on two levels

A three-bedroom, end-townhouse has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £250-£275,000 with no onward chain.

The property is located in the Hampton Vale area and is described by the agent as being “well cared for by the current vendors”.

It offers more than 875 sq ft accommodation on two levels providing a ground floor layout including two reception rooms, a dining kitchen and ground floor WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, and a separate family bathroom.

Outside is a fully enclosed rear garden with two patio areas separated by a lawn.

Beyond the rear garden is a driveway and a single garage with power and lighting.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824.