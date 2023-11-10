The property’s Edwardian architectural style is “distinctively noticeable throughout”

A five bedroom, late Edwardian house in central Peterborough is on the market priced £895,000.

Located in a conservation area, the property offers more than 3,800sq ft of living accommodation, set over two storeys and a self-contained annexe.

Described by the agent as “striking in appearance”, the property is approached via a large driveway and a gated entrance to the front.

The agent says: “The property dates back to the late Edwardian era with much of its architectural style distinctively noticeable throughout the home.”

A large entrance hallway gives access to two separate lounges, the dining room, the kitchen and the self-contained annexe.

The kitchen/diner sits to the rear of the home and offers plenty of space.

There are plenty of units, integrated appliances, a breakfast area and space for dining and what was once a pantry, is now a wine cellar.

Patio doors lead out from the kitchen to a courtyard area.

The main part of the home offers three further reception rooms which are used by the current owners as two separate living areas and a dining room.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, of which, four are double rooms.

The master suite is front facing and contains an en suite bathroom.

Three further double rooms are all accessed from the landing.

The fifth bedroom is currently being used a study. There is also a family bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden has mature bushes, shrubs and plants around the boundaries. There is a lawn and an extensive patio area.

A courtyard area sits to the right of the garden and leads back round to the home.

The agent adds: “This home is perfect for a large family who are looking for plenty of space to enjoy.

“It will undoubtedly attract plenty of attention given its size and location.”

For more details, contact Wilson & Co on 01733 893520.