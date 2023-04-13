Property is in conservation area and faces award-winning Central Park

A five bedroom home in central Peterborough has gone on the market with a £1,249,500 guide price.

The property in Park Crescent was built in 2017 and is described by the agent as offering a “unique opportunity for city living and space combined.”

It faces Central Park and is just a mile from the mainline rail line to London Kings Cross.

It boasts a high specification, contemporary design, which has already been further enhanced by the owners.

Offering more than 4,000 square feet, set in a plot of 0.37 acres, the home has a large kitchen diner, five double bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms with landscaped gardens to the rear.

The ground floor has under floor heating throughout with individual temperature control panels in each room.

Outside, the patio has space for al fresco dining and a hot tub for relaxation.

The large lawn area is bordered by fencing and has been landscaped with trees, flowers and shrubs.

To the side is a dedicated area with greenhouse, shed, raised vegetable beds and fruit trees.

For more information contact Savills estate agents on 01780 484696. Full details on Zoopla

