A well-presented family home on modern development

A four bedroom house in Hampton Water has gone on the market for £500,000.

It has been described by the agent as an “exceptionally well-presented, family home set in a pleasant location on a well-regarded, modern development.”

The property comprises of entrance hall, lounge, dining room, study, kitchen breakfast room with utility area and downstairs wc.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, en suite to the master and family bathroom.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens to the rear, a garage and driveway.

For more information, contact William H Brown Estate Agents on 01733 242433

1 . Lockwood Way The lounge Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Lockwood Way The kitchen Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lockwood Way Another view of the kitchen Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Lockwood Way The dining room Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents Photo Sales