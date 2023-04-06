News you can trust since 1948
A view of the front of the propertyA view of the front of the property
A view of the front of the property

House for sale: Four bedroom home in popular Peterborough location on market for £500,000

A well-presented family home on modern development

By Sol Buckner
Published 6th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

A four bedroom house in Hampton Water has gone on the market for £500,000.

It has been described by the agent as an “exceptionally well-presented, family home set in a pleasant location on a well-regarded, modern development.”

The property comprises of entrance hall, lounge, dining room, study, kitchen breakfast room with utility area and downstairs wc.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, en suite to the master and family bathroom.

Outside, there are landscaped gardens to the rear, a garage and driveway.

For more information, contact William H Brown Estate Agents on 01733 242433

See more: House for sale near me: Four-bed family home on modern estate near Peterborough - with offers over £365,000

The lounge

1. Lockwood Way

The lounge Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents

The kitchen

2. Lockwood Way

The kitchen Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents

Another view of the kitchen

3. Lockwood Way

Another view of the kitchen Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents

The dining room

4. Lockwood Way

The dining room Photo: William H Brown Estate Agents

