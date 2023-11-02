House for sale: Modern family home in desirable Peterborough development with £290-£310,000 guide price
A modern, three bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £290,000-£310,000.
The agent describes the property as being located within the “desirable Hampton Gardens development.”
Constructed in 2020 on a generous corner plot, the property offers more than 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.
The ground floor layout includes a front-facing lounge, modern fitted dining kitchen, utility room and separate WC.
Upstairs is a principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is an enclosed garden which is laid to lawn and patio.
There is a double driveway beyond, accessed via a gate from the garden.
For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824
