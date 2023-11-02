Property offers more than 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels

A modern, three bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £290,000-£310,000.

The agent describes the property as being located within the “desirable Hampton Gardens development.”

Constructed in 2020 on a generous corner plot, the property offers more than 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.

The ground floor layout includes a front-facing lounge, modern fitted dining kitchen, utility room and separate WC.

Upstairs is a principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is an enclosed garden which is laid to lawn and patio.

There is a double driveway beyond, accessed via a gate from the garden.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

Morton Close The front of the house