News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
The house offers over 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levelsThe house offers over 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels
The house offers over 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels

House for sale: Modern family home in desirable Peterborough development with £290-£310,000 guide price

Property offers more than 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels
By Sol Buckner
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:27 GMT

A modern, three bedroom, detached, family home has gone on the market in Peterborough with a guide price of £290,000-£310,000.

The agent describes the property as being located within the “desirable Hampton Gardens development.”

Constructed in 2020 on a generous corner plot, the property offers more than 945 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.

The ground floor layout includes a front-facing lounge, modern fitted dining kitchen, utility room and separate WC.

Upstairs is a principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, there is an enclosed garden which is laid to lawn and patio.

There is a double driveway beyond, accessed via a gate from the garden.

For more details, contact Frank Modern estate agents on 03330 169824

See more: House for sale: “Remarkable” family home in Peterborough conservation area - offers over £1,175,000

The front of the house

1. Morton Close

The front of the house Photo: Frank Modern

Photo Sales
The lounge

2. Morton Close

The lounge Photo: Frank Modern

Photo Sales
Another view of the lounge

3. Morton Close

Another view of the lounge Photo: Frank Modern

Photo Sales
The kitchen

4. Morton Close

The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page