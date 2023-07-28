House for sale: Spacious four bedroom family home in Peterborough priced £425,000
A four bedroom home located in the Cardea area of the city has gone on the market priced £425,000.
Described by the agent as offering “modern living and is ideal for a growing family looking to upsize,” the property is set across two floors.
To the right of the home is a well-presented lounge and to the left is a study which is currently used as a mini gym.
The kitchen is more than 30ft in length and provides easy access to the garden.
A utility room and WC complete the downstairs accommodation.
Moving upstairs, there are four double bedrooms.
The master suite sits to the front of the home and includes two built-in, double wardrobes and an en suite finished with contemporary fittings.
There are three further rooms with plenty of space for furniture.
The bathroom contains contemporary fittings and includes a separate shower as well as the bath, toilet and hand basin.
The rear garden is landscaped with the main part offering a lawn and a patio area.
There is a double garage with four car parking spaces in front for ample off-road parking.
The home also includes 16 solar panels which are owned by the current owners helping to reduce energy costs.
For more information contact Wilson & Co. on 01733 893520.
