A four bedroom home located in the Cardea area of the city has gone on the market priced £425,000.

Described by the agent as offering “modern living and is ideal for a growing family looking to upsize,” the property is set across two floors.

To the right of the home is a well-presented lounge and to the left is a study which is currently used as a mini gym.

The kitchen is more than 30ft in length and provides easy access to the garden.

A utility room and WC complete the downstairs accommodation.

Moving upstairs, there are four double bedrooms.

The master suite sits to the front of the home and includes two built-in, double wardrobes and an en suite finished with contemporary fittings.

There are three further rooms with plenty of space for furniture.

The bathroom contains contemporary fittings and includes a separate shower as well as the bath, toilet and hand basin.

The rear garden is landscaped with the main part offering a lawn and a patio area.

There is a double garage with four car parking spaces in front for ample off-road parking.

The home also includes 16 solar panels which are owned by the current owners helping to reduce energy costs.

For more information contact Wilson & Co. on 01733 893520.

