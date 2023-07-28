News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Spacious four bedroom family home in Peterborough priced £425,000

Home offers “modern living and is ideal for a growing family looking to upsize”
By Sol Buckner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

A four bedroom home located in the Cardea area of the city has gone on the market priced £425,000.

Described by the agent as offering “modern living and is ideal for a growing family looking to upsize,” the property is set across two floors.

To the right of the home is a well-presented lounge and to the left is a study which is currently used as a mini gym.

The kitchen is more than 30ft in length and provides easy access to the garden.

A utility room and WC complete the downstairs accommodation.

Moving upstairs, there are four double bedrooms.

The master suite sits to the front of the home and includes two built-in, double wardrobes and an en suite finished with contemporary fittings.

There are three further rooms with plenty of space for furniture.

The bathroom contains contemporary fittings and includes a separate shower as well as the bath, toilet and hand basin.

The rear garden is landscaped with the main part offering a lawn and a patio area.

There is a double garage with four car parking spaces in front for ample off-road parking.

The home also includes 16 solar panels which are owned by the current owners helping to reduce energy costs.

For more information contact Wilson & Co. on 01733 893520.

The front of the property

Apollo Avenue

The front of the property Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The hallway

Apollo Avenue

The hallway Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

The kitchen

Apollo Avenue

The kitchen Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

A view of the kitchen and dining area

Apollo Avenue

A view of the kitchen and dining area Photo: Lauren Irving Photography

