Home offers ‘versatile living with beautiful views of the marina’

A four bedroom home in Thorpe Meadows to the east of Ferry Meadows Country Park is on the market for offers over £875,000.

It is described by the agent as offering “versatile living, with beautiful views of the marina behind” having “plenty of kerb appeal” and a “unique build style.”

Upon entering the property, the porch leads off to the four reception rooms, kitchen/diner and utility area.The kitchen was recently refitted with integrated NEFF appliances and the utility room has access to the side of the home.

Leading down the hallway, is the living room with another set of sliding patio doors.

The dining room is front facing and offers an ideal space away from the rest of the home for entertaining.

There is also a study and a WC.

Upstairs offers three double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The master bedroom benefits from an en suite which contains a shower cubicle, toilet and hand basin.

There is a balcony accessed from the room offering views of the marina and the gardens.

The rear garden is split into two sections, one with various fruit trees including peach, lime, apricot and fig.

The garden has access down to the marina, where the homeowner can moor a boat up to 49 feet in length. There is also a garage and a storeroom.

For more details, contact Wilson & Co, The Collection on 01733 794343.

