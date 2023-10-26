Property has around 4,000 sq ft of space on a plot of 0.37 acres

A spacious, five bedroom home in a conservation area of central Peterborough has gone on the market for offers over £1,175,000.

Described by the agent as a “remarkable family home”, it faces the award winning Central Park and is just a mile from the mainline rail line to London Kings Cross.

Built in 2017 by an award-winning builder, the house boasts high specifications and contemporary design which have already been further enhanced by the owners.

Offering around 4,000 square feet of space on a plot of 0.37 acres, it has a large kitchen diner, five double bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms.

There are landscaped gardens to the rear and the home is described by the agent as “a unique opportunity for city living and space combined”.

Electric gates open onto a long driveway leading to a double garage with electric door, providing ample off road parking and turning area.

To the front of the property, there is large lawn and mature hedging providing privacy from the roadside with dedicated lighting and CCTV.

The rear garden can be accessed from either side of the property.

For more details contact Wilson & Co on 01733 893520