An immaculately presented, four bedroom, detached home has gone on the market in the sought-after location of Coates village near Peterborough priced £675,000.

The substantial accommodation is set over the ground and first floor.

The ground floor comprises entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom, office/family room, open plan kitchen/living diner, sun room with double doors leading to garden and utility room.

Light enters the first floor landing from both aspects. There are four bedrooms, two with en suite and a family bathroom.

To the rear of the house is an enclosed garden, patio area and access to garage via side door.

To the front of the house is a large driveway with grass laid to the side, large double garage and room to park six cars.

