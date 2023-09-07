News you can trust since 1948
The property offers a sun room, two en suite bedrooms and a double garage
House for sale: Immaculately presented home in sought-after location near Peterborough priced £675,000

Substantial accommodation is set over the ground and first floor
By Sol Buckner
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 11:32 BST

An immaculately presented, four bedroom, detached home has gone on the market in the sought-after location of Coates village near Peterborough priced £675,000.

The substantial accommodation is set over the ground and first floor.

The ground floor comprises entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom, office/family room, open plan kitchen/living diner, sun room with double doors leading to garden and utility room.

Light enters the first floor landing from both aspects. There are four bedrooms, two with en suite and a family bathroom.

To the rear of the house is an enclosed garden, patio area and access to garage via side door.

To the front of the house is a large driveway with grass laid to the side, large double garage and room to park six cars.

For more information call Purple Bricks on 0203 834 8087. Full details on Right Move

A view of the front of the house, driveway and double garage

1. Coates Road

A view of the front of the house, driveway and double garage

The kitchen

2. Coates Road

The kitchen

The dining room

3. Coates Road

The dining room

The lounge

4. Coates Road

The lounge

