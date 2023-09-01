News you can trust since 1948
House for sale: Fantastic five bedroom family home in Peterborough priced £600,000

Property has more than 1,700 square feet of of internal living accommodation
By Sol Buckner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST

Described by the agent as having “plenty of kerb appeal,” this five bedroom home in Peterborough has gone on the market priced £600,000.

Entering the street off Dogsthorpe Road, the home is described as being “instantly striking in its appearance. With white rendered walls and grey framed windows, this home stands out on the street and has plenty of kerb appeal.”

The home has been extended to the rear and improved throughout.

Upon entering, there is a spacious sitting room to the front of the home with a bay window allowing for plenty of light into the room.

A second, inner hallway then leads into the rest of the home. It features three storage units and a built-in study area.

A second, 30ft lounge is accessed off the hallway and it has patio doors which lead out into the rear garden.

An extended kitchen/diner includes two ovens, a six ring gas hob and dishwasher.

The room benefits from underfloor heating throughout and plenty of natural light enters the room through the skylights and the bi-fold doors.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms.

Four of the five rooms are double rooms with three including built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom comes fitted with an en suite.

A family bathroom completes the accommodation on the first floor.

Outside, the rear garden has a raised lawn area which sits just off the patio.

The patio can be reached via the kitchen and the lounge with an area of outdoor seating available.

The front driveway has plenty of parking available and benefits from a resin driveway.

For more details call Wilson & Co Homes on 01733 893520

