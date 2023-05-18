Property has original features throughout and rear garden of around a quarter of an acre

A three bedroom cottage in the village of Coates has gone on the market for offers over £475,000.

The property is Grade II listed and has original features throughout.

Described by the agent as a ‘stunning detached cottage surrounded by countryside,’ it is within walking distance of local shops and amenities.

Overall there are three reception rooms ideal for entertaining or family living.

There is a dining room with window to front, beams to ceiling, radiator and marble fireplace.

There is also a conservatory with double door leading to the garden.

A split level staircase leads to three bedrooms.

Bedroom one features walk in wardrobes with shelves and and en suite. Bedrooms two and three also have en suites.

The bathroom is fitted with a three piece suite comprising bath, shower over, low level WC and pedestal wash hand basin.

Outside, a driveway to the side leads to a double detached garage.

The enclosed rear garden of around a quarter of an acre includes various trees and shrub beds, orchard and lawn.

For more information, call Yopa estate agents on 0333 3050202. All photographs by Yopa.

1 . North Green A view of the front of the cottage Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . North Green The kitchen/dining room Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . North Green Another view of the kitchen/dining room Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

4 . North Green The kitchen Photo: Yopa Photo Sales