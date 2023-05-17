A period stone house with large gardens of nearly half an acre

A four bedroom property in Stamford – said to have been visited by former President of The United States of America Bill Clinton – has gone on the market with a guide price of £1.5m.

The Gables, dating back to around 1760, is said to have hosted Mr Clinton in 1970 while he was studying at Oxford University.

Described by the agent as a “beautiful and unlisted period stone and Collyweston house,” it is positioned with mature gardens close to the town centre.

The front door opens into an entrance hallway, while the three reception rooms line the south facing frontage of the house.

The sitting and living rooms have high ceilings and open fireplaces.

A slate floored orangery/garden room links the sitting room to the vaulted family room, with herringbone floor and wood burner.

From the hallway, the kitchen is accessed past a library/office with fitted bookshelves, a quarry tiled cloakroom and cellar access.

The family dining kitchen and sitting area are the core of the home, linking the original house to two former stone outbuildings.

These now contain the family room and boot room, with its utility, shower room, pantry and garden entrance.

The fitted kitchen has granite worktops and incorporates a Belfast sink, central island and gas fired double-oven Aga.

At first floor level, a wide landing area provides access to three double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom.

Externally, the south facing house sits within largely walled gardens of around 0.42 acres.

A driveway to the east of the garden, over which there is a right of access, leads to off-road parking for several cars.

